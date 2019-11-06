Studio Ghibli Begins New Company to Oversee Theme Park

Studio Ghibli has created some of the most legendary anime films that have existed during our time. From Spirited Away to Kiki’s Delivery Service to Howl’s Moving Castle, the animation house has decided to move into bigger things with the announcement this year that they would be looking to open their very own theme park. The park, which will attempt to recreate some of the most well known locales and settings from their biggest films is planning to open in 2022. Though it may be far away to some, its clear that the Studio is continuing to move the wheels as a new company has been created to oversee the creation of this upcoming amusement park.

ANN shared the news that Ghibli had created a new company, Ghibli Park Inc, that will assist in creating the amusement park which will feature several features from their big anime films such as My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and Mary And The Witch’s Flower to name a few!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the fall of 2022, Ghibli will unleash this amazing and ambitious amusement park, that will definitely attempt to retain the magic and wonder of each of their critically acclaimed properties. Such has been the case with the Studio Ghibli Library which houses several pieces of noteworthy exhibits that pay homage to several of the films we have mentioned so far.

Throughout their decades of history, Studio Ghibli has managed to captivate audiences with their blending of the mystical and the mundane, a sensibility that would surely translate well into this eventual amusement park. The animation house’s movies continue to be well received in both movie theaters financially and critically among critics and audiences alike. Studio Ghibli even managed to take home an Academy Award thanks to Spirited Away winning “Best Animated Picture”.

Studio Ghibli’s efforts won’t be the first time that anime properties have been a big part of an amusement park, with several series like Attack On Titan, Sailor Moon, One Piece, and Detective Conan being a part of Universal Studios Japan over this summer.

Will you be travelling to Japan to try to visit the upcoming Studio Ghibli theme park? What movie would you most want to experience through the park itself? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Studio Ghibli!