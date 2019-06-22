Studio Ghibli’s New Spirited Away Posters Are Breathtaking

Spirited Away is making a resurgence with its release in Chinese theaters for the first time. The story that follows a young girl named Chihiro as she attempts to save her parents in a magical world after they’re transformed into pigs, Spirited Away is one of the most inventive, mystical animes created by the legendary Studio Ghibli. With its current theatrical release, Studio Ghibli has released a series of new posters that show off the movie in an amazing new light.

Online news source Kotaku shared the various posters, displaying amazing designs to gets fans, new and old, ready for the upcoming Chinese theatrical run:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally released in 2001, it has taken quite awhile for the film to reach the shores of China. Having recently dropped into theaters in the East, Spirited Away is currently destroying the competition, even managing to outpace Toy Story 4 in the box office! Not too shabby for an almost twenty year old movie!

The first Studio Ghibli movie released in China was My Neighbor Totoro, late last year, and despite the movie having been around for over two decades, this didn’t stop it from making a killing at the box office. It’s clear there is a serious market for older animated films that hadn’t previously been released in China, and we’ll certainly keep an eye out for additional Studio Ghibli films that come out in the East moving forward considering their success.

Hayao Miyazaki’s works have continued being a force in the animated world and we’re sure to see more movies from the legendary studio in the future. Studio Ghibli creates worlds and scenarios unlike any other studio on Earth, and we’re certainly excited to see the live action versions of these movies be interpreted in the upcoming theme park being created in Japan.

What do you think of these brand new posters for the classic masterpiece Spirited Away? What other Studio Ghibli films would you like to see receive new posters in a similar fashion? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Spirited Away was released by Studio Ghibli into theaters in 2001. The magical story follows a young girl named Chihiro as she travels with her parents. However, their boring vacation is changed when they stop at a village and Chihiro finds herself whisked away to a mysterious, magical world. Her poor family is turned into pigs by an evil witch Yubaba, so Chihiro must work for the woman as she desperately tries to free her family and herself.