Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest animes in anime, and the company hardly needs an introduction. Over the years, the studio has put out some of the best animated films in history, and director Hayao Miyazaki is still working on more. While he sketches away in his studio, others at the company have been busy adapting its magical films for a new experience. And now, we know when Studio Ghibli’s theme park will be opening in Japan!

The information was shared by Toshio Suzuki, executive producer and co-founder of Studio Ghibli. He posted an announcement in tandem with governor Hideaki Omura about Ghibli Park, and it was there the two confirmed the park is opening this November.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To be specific, the park will be open for guests starting November 1st. The location’s official website has also launched for visitors, and it features a special preview of Ghibli Park. The clip shows which areas of the theme park will be open starting this fall. Dondoko Forest, the Giant Ghibli Warehouse, and Hill of Youth will all be open to visitors. And by the end of 2023, the site confirms other areas like Mononoke Village and Witch Valley will be open.

When fans visit the park this fall, they will get to check out all sorts of nods to Studio Ghibli’s best films. For instance, the Dondoko Forest area will recreate parts of My Neighbor Totoro and even include a 17-foot tall statue of the mascot that kids can play in.

As for the Hill of Youth area, fans will find nods to Castle in the Sky and Earwig and the Witch. Fans are hopeful more areas will be added in the years to come as Miyazaki’s movies all deserve tributes. And honestly, fans would give a lot to visit an onsite bathhouse like the one found in Spirited Away.

At this time, there is no word on how visitors will book passes or what the price point of visiting will cost. However, Studio Ghibli does have high hopes for the park. The project’s board expected more than 1.8 million fans to visit annually once COVID-19 rates fizzle, so here’s to hoping international travel to Japan opens up before long!

What do you think of this special new promo? Do you hope to visit the Studio Ghibli Park one day? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN