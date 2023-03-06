Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 Features MAPPA's Best Animation Yet

Attack on Titan has finally kickstarted the first half of the anime's grand finale with its newest special, and it just so happens to feature some of MAPPA's best animation for the franchise yet! The anime is now in the midst of adapting the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga run of the story, and the first special for the franchise has been setting the stage for the final battle in the series overall. But while things are set up for an explosive climax, the first of these two final specials is not lacking in its presentation by any means.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 has made its debut and the final members of humanity fighting against Eren Yeager and the Rumbling are trying one last attempt to bring it all to an end. As the episode sets up for this final fight in the series overall, the team at MAPPA clearly went all out to demonstrate some of the best looking action in their take on the franchise yet. Check it out below as spotted by @AttackOnFans on Twitter:

🚨 Conclusion Arc Part 1 ~ HIGHLIGHT SCENES 🚨



The alliance arrives at Fort Salta pic.twitter.com/TvavWrhbDt — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) March 4, 2023

What Happens in Attack on Titan's First Finale Special?

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 picks up right after everything that went down in Part 2 of the final season, and sees the final members of the Survey Corps and their unlikely Marleyean allies trying to temporarily escape the Rumbling in order to take on Eren Yeager and his Founding Titan power directly. There are several scenes throughout the episode that showcase just how deadly the Rumbling truly is, but things took a more action turn soon after.

As the episode came to an end, the Survey Corps and Marleyan alliance then attack Eren directly. It's here that the team behind the series goes all out to show each of them zipping around the Founding Titan's massive body, and it's clear that the final special (which is currently scheduled to come out some time later this Fall) will feature the biggest action set pieces yet. If the animation in the finale is anything like this, then fans are in for an explosive one.

What did you think of the animation in Attack on Titan's first grand finale special? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!