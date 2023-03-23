MAPPA Stage 2023 Announced

This weekend is about to be a busy one thanks to Anime Japan. If you did not know, the event will go down in Japan shortly as anime's top titles are gearing up for big updates. Tons of studios will present updates at the event, and now, we have learned MAPPA Studio is taking their plans for 2023 to the next level. After all, the company is hosting its own event in May, and MAPPA promises to share some big news at the event.

According to the company, MAPPA Stage 2023 has been given a green light, and it will take place on May 21st in Japan. The event will be a showcase of sorts where everything from music to animation is highlighted. All of the shows under MAPPA will be showcased at this event, and several guests will also be invited.

Of course, this event has quite a few shows to parse through. MAPPA has a number of projects under its wing, after all. From Vinland Saga to Chainsaw Man, the brand has a lot on its plate, so you can check out the confirmed titles for MAPPA Stage below:

Vinland Saga



Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku



Jujutsu Kaisen



Attack on Titan



Chainsaw Man



Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill



As you can imagine, fans from across the world will be tuning into this May event. When the special goes live, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will have already premiered, but the same cannot be said for series like Jujutsu Kaisen. The hit show will not debut season two until this summer, and Attack on Titan has yet to confirm the release date of its series finale. As for shows like Chainsaw Man, we are still waiting on season two news to drop, and then the studio has other series like Yuri on Ice that have been mum for years now.

Hopefully, MAPPA Stage 2023 will answer all that we need to know about its studio lineup. Until then, you can expect Anime Japan to drop updates on some of the company's projects such as Jujutsu Kaisen. Currently, you can catch most of the studio's projects online between Hulu and Crunchyroll. The latter will debut Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku once April rolls in, so fans better mark the premiere down on their calendars!

What do you hope to see from this next Mappa Stage? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.