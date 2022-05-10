Spotify Celebrates Studio MAPPA with Special Playlist

✖

Studio MAPPA has certainly made a name for itself within the world of anime these past few years, with the prolific animation house working on the likes of Yasuke, Attack on Titan's final season, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many others. With the studio set to unleash two new anime series this year in Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku and Chainsaw Man, a new Spotify playlist is helping to celebrate ten years since MAPPA opened its doors with one hundred tunes now available for fans to listen to whenever they want. Needless to say, there are some definite bangers on this one.

Studio MAPPA first began in 2011, with the first television show that the studio worked on being Kids on the Slope, a series focused on three high school students who are able to bond thanks to their shared love of jazz. With their first major title being an adaptation of the popular boxing series, Hajime no Ippo, MAPPA has only continued to skyrocket in popularity with their amazing visual style to say nothing of their wild work schedule, as the animation house continues to blow fans' minds with the sheer number of projects that they take on. While this year will see the arrival of the aforementioned Chainsaw Man and Hell's Paradise, next year will see the return of Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen to the small screen.

The new MAPPA Spotify list can be accessed here, with some of the biggest theme songs from the history of the studio being present and accounted for to help in celebrating over a decade of history within the animation house that continues to be a major name within the medium of anime.

Previously, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the creator of Yasuke, LeSean Thomas, regarding working with MAPPA on the Netflix exclusive anime series, and here's what he had to say:

"The biggest thing about MAPPA is that they're a young hungry team, high energy, and creative talents. It's a good example of the "Anime Studio Production" changing. We changed the way they worked, can't say enough great things about them. It was great working with Studio MAPPA. Working with MAPPA all happened really quickly, and when we started working with them, there was no Attack On Titan Season Four or Jujutsu Kaisen. When I saw their first footage on Titan, I thought that's insane. People are going to lose their sh**."