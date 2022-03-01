MAPPA Is Opening a Special New Studio Over in Japan

When it comes to anime, there are few names as big as MAPPA right now. The studio has been operating for years at this point, but it has carved quite the reputation for itself in the last few years. These days, the studio is synonymous with hits given its work on Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. So now, fans will be interested to hear MAPPA has opened a new studio space overseas.

The report comes from Mantan Web as MAPPA announced a new studio is being built for workers in Osaka. The company has established the building primarily to house CGI artists who can work on specific tasks like 3DCG, photography, background art, design, and editing.

According to MAPPA, the company chose to base the new studio in Osaka to open the anime industry to artists who might be unable to move to Tokyo. This means workers in the Kansai region can still work on top-tier series while living at home. This also means these CGI-centric employees can avoid Tokyo’s high cost of living, and that is a definite bonus given how varied paychecks are in the anime game. Right now, MAPPA is hiring talent at its Osaka studio, so fans are curious to see what kind of work comes from the new branch.

Of course, MAPPA has plenty of projects on the horizon to keep its workers busy. The studio has been around for years, but it has come into mainstream focus over the last five years give or take. Jujutsu Kaisen season two is on deck for MAPPA as well as Chainsaw Man and Hell’s Paradise. The studio is also working on Yuri on Ice‘s big movie debut as well, so its teams have a lot to work on these days. And with new hands onboard, fans are hoping these projects exceed their already lofty expectations.

