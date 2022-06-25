Studio TRIGGER Set to Premiere Cyberpunk Anime at Anime Expo

Studio TRIGGER is a major studio within the realm of anime, with the animation house previously working on some major stories such as Promare, Kill la Kill, BNA: Brand New Animal, and Little Witch Academia to name a few. With the studio set to dive into the world of CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 with their upcoming anime adaptation that is slated for Netflix, it seems that the first episode will premiere at this year's Anime Expo.

Studio TRIGGER used its Official Twitter Account to share the news that the studio will be attending this year's Anime Expo, which is set to take place early next month in July, and will air the premiere episode of Cyberpunk 2077's anime adaptation, Edgerunners, which will debut on Netflix:

TRIGGER will be returning to AX this year!

We're planning to make this our most exciting panel ever with the World Premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunner Ep1 followed with a POTENT announcement. Best not miss this one out if you're attending AX!! #AnimeExpo2022 #AX2022 pic.twitter.com/Fcn2WalsuR — TRIGGER Inc. (@trigger_inc) June 24, 2022

If you want to know which creators will be a part of this upcoming anime adapting the story from the popular video game, Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct along with assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designers Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) and Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia), The screenplay was adapted by Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka.

Netflix recently revealed the first clip from the upcoming TRIGGER adaptation that will take viewers into the world of this technologically advanced future:

Remember how Maelstrom gang was the only gang in Night City with an extreme threat level in Cyberpunk 2077?



Well, the threat gets bigger. Check out a #GeekedWeek exclusive clip from CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS, premiering September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/pntz8jgVrt — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

If you haven't had a chance to dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 via the video game created by CD Projekt, an official description of the game reads as such:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in night city, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary Outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberwar, skill set, and play style, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Are you hyped for the upcoming anime adaptation that is set to arrive on Netflix that will explore the world of Cyberpunk 2077? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of TRIGGER.