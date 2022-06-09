Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Releases First Clip

✖

Netflix has released the first clip for its new anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the highly-anticipated spinoff-collab based on the world of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. True to its name, this Cyberpunk anime clip brings the world of futuristic neo-noir tech with a hard metal soundtrack and vibe, with a showcase of some good ol' anime action and extreme violence. If the question at hand is whether or not the worlds of Cyberpunk and anime belong together, this clip says that it's going to be a match made in heaven, indeed:

Remember how Maelstrom gang was the only gang in Night City with an extreme threat level in Cyberpunk 2077?



Well, the threat gets bigger. Check out a #GeekedWeek exclusive clip from CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS, premiering September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/pntz8jgVrt — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

Players of the Cyberpunk game will already take notice of the infamous Maelstrom gang in the clip, given a slick anime makeover. It truly is remarkable how well Cyberpunk 2077 translates into anime – but then again, it always did seem like the game came from some anime influences.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners "follows a street kid trying to survive in tech and body mod-obsessed city of the future. With everything to lose, he chooses to become an edge runner, a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk." The anime will introduce an original character to the series but will be packed with plenty of signature nods to the Cyberpunk video game world (as you can clearly see).

The anime will be a standalone 10-episode story by Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct along with assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designers Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) and Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia), The screenplay was adapted = by Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series)."

If you're not familiar, here's more about the Cyberpunk 2077 video game:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in night city, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary Outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberwar, skill set and play style, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."