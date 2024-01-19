The Suicide Squad Isekai to Release New Info This Spring

It's hard to deny that Isekai has become a major player in the anime world, and DC's premiere supervillain team, the Suicide Squad, is receiving its own iteration of the popular genre this year. The new series will assemble the likes of Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Clayface, King Shark, Deadshot, and the Joker making appearances as most of the villains will seemingly be transported to a magical world. The Suicide Squad Isekai has yet to confirm when we can expect the series to arrive this year, but things might change this March.

If you're unfamiliar with what an "Isekai" is, it is a genre in the anime world which will routinely focus on a protagonist, or protagonists, transported from their home of origin to a magical and/or supernatural realm. Major examples of the genre include Sword Art Online, Overlord, The Rising of The Shield Hero, Jobless Reincarnation, and Konosuba. Obviously, taking some of DC Comics' biggest characters and placing them into this scenario is a major departure from more traditional anime tales, but it should make for an interesting story. The series is slated to see Warner Bros team up with Wit Studio, the production house responsible for the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and Spy x Family to name a few.

(Photo: Wit & Warner Bros)

The Suicide Squad Are Incoming

The Suicide Squad Isekai is planning to reveal new details at this year's Anime Japan, as a part of a panel taking place on March 23rd. The annual event will take place on the 23rd and 24th of March, and is planning to dive into quite a few anime franchises. Aside from The Suicide Squad Isekai, the event will focus on Demon Slayer, Jobless Reincarnation, Re:Zero, Kaiju No.8, My Hero Academia, and many more.

The Suicide Squad Isekai isn't the first time that we've seen DC Comics bring its characters to the anime medium. Batman: Ninja re-imagined the Dark Knight, his allies, and his rogues gallery in a brand new way for example. Should this upcoming Isekai be successful, it will be interesting to see what other DC heroes and villains make the leap to the anime world.

What are you hoping to see from this Isekai re-imagining of the Suicide Squad? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of DC's heroes and villains.

