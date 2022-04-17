Classroom of the Elite II and Others Will Join Crunchyroll’s Summer Lineup

Crunchyroll is the go-to spot for anime these days, and as the spring season rolls out, all eyes are on the summer. The upcoming season promises to drop some big-name titles once July hits the board. So of course, Crunchyroll is now sharing some of the series it will simulcast, and Classroom of the Elite II is on the list.

The update came this weekend at Sakura-Con as Crunchyroll held an industry panel for curious fans. It was there the service announced shows like Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World, Classroom of the Elite II, and more will stream for users this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

READ MORE: Crunchyroll Reveals SimulDub Lineup for Spring 2022 Schedule | Crunchyroll to No Longer Offer Free Ad-Supported Streaming for New Releases | Crunchyroll and Lady Gaga Debut Chromatica Streetwear Line

For those curious about each addition, you can find their details below. Several of these summer series have yet to lock in premieres, but Crunchyroll promises to share that information with fans as it becomes available.

Classroom of the Elite II – July 2022

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it’s said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school’s problem children. What’s more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World – July 2022

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it’s said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school’s problem children. What’s more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…

Yurei Deco – July 2022

From Science SARU comes an original story based on The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The story begins when Berry, an average girl from an average home, meets Hack, a girl who looks like a boy. Charmed by Hack, Berry meets up with the team Hack leads, the Ghost Detectives Club. Members of this club are “socially dead,” working invisibly within the digitally controlled society of Tom Sawyer. As she works with the group, Berry learns about Zero, a mysterious figure who lurks within Tom Sawyer’s underground. She and Hack decide to chase down this figure, and in time, the truth behind the city is revealed…

What do you think of Crunchyroll’s lineup announcement? Will you be watching any of these series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.