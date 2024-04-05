Suzume is Now on Netflix

Makoto Shinkai has become a major player in the anime world as the prolific director created critically acclaimed animated films such as Your Name and Weathering With You. For his latest outing, Shinkai created the movie Suzume, which follows a young woman encountering mysterious doors that lead to parts unknown. While the feature-length film had a theatrical run and arrived on Crunchyroll, it has now made its way to Netflix.

At present, the future remains a mystery for Shinkai, as the anime director has yet to confirm what his next project will be. Thanks to the heartfelt stories that he's created, Makoto's movies have become hits at the worldwide box office. Whenever Shinkai returns to the anime game, it will make waves within the medium.

Suzume Arrives on Netflix

Curiosity can open dangerous doors. Suzume, from Makoto Shinkai (Your Name) is now playing! 🎋🚪🌅🍃 pic.twitter.com/DfLY2EEIpt — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 5, 2024

In our review of Suzume, we here at ComicBook.com noted that while the plot was a bit too overstuffed, Suzume nails it when all is said and done, "At times, Suzume falls victim to its own world-building as it tries to fit too much in. The film wants viewers to focus on its protagonists and their journey forward, but one too many side characters get in the way. The juggling Suzume does with its characters gets rather frustrating at points, especially as the movie enters its final act. It is hard to be too upset given how gorgeous Suzume looks even when wasting time. Still, there is certainly some fat Suzume could have trimmed to keep its juicy narrative better focused."

"Despite its bloated plot, Suzume manages to instill the kind of wonder that Shinkai made famous in Your Name. Its animation is second to none as expected, and Suzume's thoughtful handling of grief will no doubt leave many fans in tears. This gorgeous film is another worthy addition to Shinkai's portfolio. Suzume's heart is hard to miss even through its busy storylines."

If you want to know more about Makoto Shinkai's latest anime film, here's an official description for Suzume, "On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars. The sunset. The morning sky. Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky – Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."