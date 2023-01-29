Infinity Pool Is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Infinity Pool is Brandon Cronenberg's latest horror film that was recently cut in order to go from an NC-17 rating to an R rating. The movie hit theaters this weekend, and it's getting a lot of love from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 88% critics score after 113 reviews, which means it's officially "Certified Fresh." However, the movie isn't fairing as well with audiences and currently has a 53% audience score after 100+ reviews. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gruesome and sexually charged reflection of the wealthy exploiting their power." You can read some other reactions from critics below...

"Brandon Cronenberg delivers the shivers, and more than a few WTF moments, with a vacation inferno creeper that gnaws at the mind," Peter Howell (Toronto Star) wrote.

"The film piques the intellect and feeds the bloodlust while offering an experience that only a Cronenberg can deliver," James Berardinelli (ReelViews) added.

"The premise of Infinity Pool was deliciously nasty enough to keep me invested for most of its nearly two-hour running time... [But] at a certain point, every last bit of allegory has been killed as well," David Sims (The Atlantic) shared.

"It's violent, depraved, psychedelic, and there's a lot of shock for shocks sake that was a bit too much at times. In the end, Infinity Pool tries to be deeper than it really is and ends up shallow and muddled with an ending that doesn't quite land," Kristen Maldonado (Pop Culture Planet) wrote.

"Infinity Pool is not for everyone, but I love its cerebral script, originality, weirdness, and the way its a movie you've never seen before. Mia Goth once again proves she is the horror genre's most talented new scream queen," Lauren Bradshaw (Fangirl Freakout) explained.

What Is Infinity Pool About?

Infinity Pool follows Skarsgård's James Foster and Mia Goth's Gabi on a horrific, sci-fi induced adventure. When Skarsgård's character finds himself responsible for the death of a local in a country foreign to his own, the local authorities inform him that the punishment for such a crime is execution. However, those who can afford it, can purchase a clone of themselves to have executed instead. This seens James, Gabi, and others down an out-of-control rabbit hole where they lose any fear of consequences in a visceral, violent, and tense tale.

Infinity Pool is now playing in theaters.