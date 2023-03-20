John Wick 4 is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

John Wick: Chapter 4 is officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, with over 80 reviews having been submitted (at the time of writing this). That makes John Wick 4 the top-rated film of the entire franchise as far as Rotten Tomatoes critics scores go – the first of the franchise to even crack the 90% mark. John Wick (86%), John Wick: Chapter 2 (89%), and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (89%) all came close, but never could muster the top-tier of critical love. Well, it looks like director Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves and co. are only getting better at this with time…

The RT critical consensus for John Wick 4 reads as follows: “John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything — and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 Official Review

In his four-star review of John Wick 4, ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh writes not only does the fourth installment refine what the franchise does best – it also expands the franchise universe in some exciting ways:

Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have pushed themselves further and harder than ever, making for some truly jaw-dropping set pieces that will make audiences wonder where else this franchise could possibly go. The story itself, however, doesn’t leave audiences with many questions, as we’re largely given rehashes of story beats from previous installments, as Chapter 4 might confirm that the narrative has run out of steam before its creators. The new additions to the ensemble have also offered the opportunity to expand this franchise outside the world of Wick, which couldn’t have come at a better time. While we’ll never turn down the chance to see Reeves return as Wick, John Wick: Chapter 4 could close the book on the character with some of the most impressive and blood-pumping sequences that raise the bar of the entire action-movie landscape. Rating: 4 out of 5

Right now, John Wick: Chapter 4 is on pace to be the franchise’s best opening weekend at the box office, with a potential $64 million haul projected. Now Chapter 4 has the best critical review aggregate score of any John Wick movie going into opening weekend – all signs that the film could be a breakout hit to kickoff the Sprin Movie Season.

…Of course, the success and praise of John Wick: Chapter 4 will only underscore the pain of losing one of the franchise’s biggest supporting players, actor Lance Reddick, who died at age 60. Reddick played Charon, the concierge at underworld hotel known as the Continental.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be in theaters on Friday.