Sword Art Online: Progressive to Share Update in Late March

✖

Sword Art Online is one of the biggest anime franchises out there, love it or hate it. The isekai helped lift up a growing genre in Japan that has since taken over the medium. In many circles, Sword Art Online defines what a prototypical isekai should be, and a new report confirms an update is coming on its next anime.

After all, Sword Art Online: Progressive is being worked on behind the scenes. The movie plans to adapt a much-loved manga from way back. Obviously, fans want to know when the feature will go live, and such information may be released late next month during AnimeJapan 2021.

Anime Japan to feature a Progressive movie stage at 15:00-15:35 on 27 March. Matsuoka Yoshitsugu, Kawahara Reki, and abec to be in attendance. https://t.co/jH11TYjhYZ — SAO Wikia (@sao_wikia) February 18, 2021

The event released its schedule for the Green Stage recently, and it was there Sword Art Online popped up. The series is expected go bring its next movie to AnimeJapan on March 27 around 3:00 pm JST. The panel will last for just over a half hour, and it will feature some well-known guests from the Sword Art Online franchise.

At this point, Kawahara Reki is expected to take part in this panel, so fans will hear from the creator of Sword Art Online. Matsuoka Yoshitsugu will also take the virtual stage to the delight of fans who know him as the voice of Kirito. The panel's final guest will be abec, the artist on Kawahara's stories who gave Asuna her distinct visuals. This trio plans to share some exciting new information about Sword Art Online: Progressive with fans, so netizens will not want to miss out on this late-March check in.

Do you have high hopes for this new Sword Art Online project? Are you caught up with the anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.