Sword Art Online: Alicization Drops Preview for ‘War of Underworld’ Episode 2

Sword Art Online has finally returned to wrap up its third season with the War Of Underworld story arc. Returning to the world of Sword Art, Alice takes the rein of the protagonist this time around as Kirito is currently attempting to come back from a rather nasty coma he fell into following the end of the previous story arc. Now, with the first episode having already premiered, fans are anxious to follow the story of Alice and Kirito as they move forward in season three, and lucky for them, a brand new preview has dropped for episode two!

Sword Art Online’s Official Twitter Account shared the preview for the second episode of the War Of Underworld arc, which will continue Alice on her mission and is titled “Attack”, hopefully promising another hard hitting installment of the franchise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first episode of the return of Sword Art Online this year was met with critical acclaim from fans and we’re crossing our fingers that it continues the streak throughout the rest of this story arc.

How have you been enjoying Sword Art Online: War Of Underworld so far? What are you looking forward to the most from this second half of the third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sword Art Online!

If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld is described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”