Sword Art Online Cosplay Brings Asuna Back to Basics

The anime fandom has a lot of favorites, and most of its most beloved characters never go out of style. From Sailor Moon to Goku and Astro Boys, classics never die, and even shows from the past couple of decades have added heroes to the list. For instance, Sword Art Online introduced a number of characters that anime fans adore. And now, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their spot-on take on Asuna.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of kri_cos on Instagram. The Japanese cosplayer has a sizable following as they post tons of anime and RPG shoots. Not long ago, they decided to give Asuna a try, and their interpretation of the heroine is second to none.

From their costume to their wig and weapon, kri_cos nailed Asuna’s look in real life. It really does feel like the heroine was pulled right from the Sword Art Online anime. Even Kirito would have to do a double take to suss out this dupe, and that is the ultimate compliment. There is no one better versed in Asuna than Kirito, but this Sword Art Online cosplay is just that good.

Of course, this tribute to Sword Art Online has fans looking back. It is hard to believe, but A-1 Pictures brought the Sword Art Online anime to life in July 2012, so it is over a decade old. The anime, and its original light novels, really helped put the global fandom’s eye on the isekai genre. These days, the otherworldly genre is a go-to in the industry, and Sword Art Online remains one of its best performers. So even after a decade on the air, Sword Art Online commands a high level of respect.

If you are not familiar with the sci-fi shonen, Sword Art Online has a number of seasons under its belt. You can check out Asuna’s adventures with Kirito on Hulu or Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more details on Sword Art Online, you can find its official synopsis below:

“In the year 2022, gamers rejoice as Sword Art Online – a VRMMORPG (Virtual Reality Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) like no other – debuts, allowing players to take full advantage of the ultimate in gaming technology: NerveGear, a system that allows users to completely immerse themselves in a wholly realistic gaming experience. But when the game goes live, the elation of the players quickly turns to horror as they discover that, for all its amazing features, SAO is missing one of the most basic functions of any MMORPG – a log-out button. Now trapped in the virtual world of Aincrad, their bodies held captive by NerveGear in the real world, users are issued a chilling ultimatum: conquer all one hundred floors of Aincrad to regain their freedom. But in the warped world of SAO, “game over” means certain death – both virtual and real…”

