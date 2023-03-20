Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Creepy With Daki

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc might be taking up most of the attention for now thanks to Demon Slayer's anime returning to screens for Season 3 later this Spring, but one awesome cosplay is reminding Demon Slayer anime fans just how creepy of a villain Daki was during the Entertainment District Arc! Demon Slayer's movie release recently struck a chord with fans through theaters earlier this month with the special screenings of not only the premiere episode for Demon Slayer Season 3, but the final two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc as well. This showed just how far Tanjiro and the others have come in such a short time.

Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village- was the perfect way to get fans hyped for the next major season of Demon Slayer's anime run, and also reminded how tough of a fight it was against Daki and Gyutaro. This became especially true when Daki grew even stronger with Gyutaro's full release from her body, and artist sailorkayla on TikTok is paying tribute to Daki's creepy third eyed look with some perfectly creepy cosplay for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba villain! Check it out:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is currently scheduled to make its debut on April 9th as part of the new wave of anime hitting in the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Demon Slayer Season 3 will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous two seasons and movies, but will feature the full introduction of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks with Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibo, Mamoru Miyano as Doma, Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu, and Kosuke Toriumi as Gyokko joining the action for the anime's new slate of episodes.

The opening theme for the new season is titled "Kizuna no Kiseki," as performed by Man With A Mission and Milet, and the new arc will feature the returns of characters like Mitsuri Kanroji the Love Hashira, Muichiro Tokito the Mist Hashira, and Genya Shinazugawa among many others. Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will feature some of the toughest enemies yet, and after Daki and Gyutaro, that really says a lot about how big the threats are going to be from here on out.

Where does Daki rank among your favorite demons in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!