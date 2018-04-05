‘Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online’ Reveals Extended Trailer

Sword Art Online has been gearing up for an anime comeback for awhile now, and the franchise will soon set those plans into action. This week, the series will return when its first spin-off anime debuts, and the Gun Gale Online title has just shared an extended trailer to get fans excited.

Over on Twitter, the page for Sword Art Online shared a lengthy promo for its new anime. The clip, which can be found above, highlights the franchise’s popularity as a whole before diving into the details of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online.

The trailer may not be available in English, but fans can get the gist of what is going down. The clip begins with Llenn, the main character of Gun Gale Online as the avatar explores the VRMMORPG. The heroine may look harmless thanks to her pink visage, but Llenn is as deadly as they come. The character wants to prove her in-game looks have nothing to do with her skill, and she eventually gets roped into a game-wide competition after meeting another female avatar named Pitohui.

As you can see, Gun Gale Online looks very different from its Sword Art Online progenitor. The new game trades in fantasy for hardcore first-person shooter thrills. The franchise opts to leave behind its fantasy roots and embrace a gritty, war-torn aesthetic with in this new series. So, fans are eager to see how Gun Gale Online fits in with the franchise’s anime tenure as a whole.

If you are not caught up with Gun Gale Online, then you need to re-watch Sword Art Online‘s second season. The anime covered the new game way back when. The spin-off will follow Karen Kohiruimaki as the abnormally tall college student enters the world of Gun Gale Online. The player operates under the avatar Llenn, and the character’s life gets turned around when she meets a player named Pitohui who convinces them to enter a tournament known as Squad Jam.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”

