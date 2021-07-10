Sword Art Online Progressive Shares New Character Posters for Kirito and Asuna

Sword Art Online Progressive is the next chapter in the popular anime franchise that will dive into a unique part of the world of Kirito and Asuna, unveiling a part of their journey which took place in the earlier parts of the series rather than forging a new path following the events of Alicization. With a new trailer hitting the scene, the upcoming feature-length film is set to arrive this October and has revealed new character posters that once again shine the spotlight on both the black swordsman and the woman who would one day become his partner.

Originally based on a series of light novels, Sword Art Online has been one of the most popular "Isekais" in a long line of stories that have been told in the world of anime. An Iseaki is a story that revolves around an average protagonist being dropped into a fantastical world, often filled to the brim with monsters or other supernatural elements. With Sword Art Online specifically, the hero Kirito was a boy that was dropped into an online world that would take elements from massively multiplayer online role-playing games but add a deadly twist wherein the players discovered that if their avatars die in the game, they would die in real life.

The Official Twitter Account for Sword Art Online shared the new character posters for the upcoming film, which will see the untold story of Kirito and Asuna navigating the first floor of the deadly tower known as Aincrad and introduce some new characters along the way:

The film is set to release in Japan's theaters on October 30th, though a North American release date has yet to be revealed, though considering the popularity of the franchise, we would expect that it will only be a matter of time before this new adventure for Kirito and Asuna lands in Western theaters or on a streaming service.

What do you think of these new character posters further diving into the world of Progressive?