Sword Art Online Progressive Confirms Release Date With New Poster

Sword Art Online Progressive has confirmed the first release date for its upcoming Aria of a Starless Night movie with a cool new poster! The Sword Art Online anime series might have come to an end last year with the final part of the Alicization saga in War of Underworld, but it was confirmed shortly after that it would not exactly be the final the release for the franchise as a whole. The franchise will be branching out with a feature film once more, but this time will be adapting the Sword Art Online Progressive spin-off written by original series creator Reki Kawahara.

During a special showcase for the series during Aniplex Online Fest 2021, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night was confirmed to be hitting Japan later this Fall on October 30th. Although there has yet to be an international release date for the new film set just yet, what will tide fans over is a cool new poster for the film featuring Kirito, Asuna, and new addition for the film, Mito. Check it out below from the film's official Twitter account:

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night will feature a mostly returning staff, but it will be directed by Ayako Kawano for A-1 Pictures. It was also confirmed that Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu have been set to return for the movie as Kirito and Asuna respectively, and this new character Mito, will be voice by Inori Minase. Sword Art Online Progressive is a special spin-off Kawahara created to explore more of the first floors Kirito and Asuna explored in Aincrad that were initially skipped over in the original series.

Aria of a Starless Night is the first major arc of this spin-off series, so it will definitely be interesting to see whether or not this newest film leaves the door open for future adventures. Thankfully we'll know soon enough as it hits theaters in Japan this Fall!