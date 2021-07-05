Sword Art Online Progressive Teases U.S. Release Date

✖

Sword Art Online Progressive is teasing more information about the United States release date for its Aria of a Starless Night movie is on the way! Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld brought the anime to an end some time ago, and while this is the end of brand new adventures for the series for now it's not going to be the end of anime releases from this franchise. Shortly after War of Underworld wrapped its run, it was announced that Sword Art Online would be branching out with a new movie taking on the Sword Art Online Progressive companion series from original series creator Reki Kawahara.

During a special event held for the film as part of Aniplex Online Fest, it was confirmed that Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night would be officially be hitting theaters in Japan this October. But while fans in Japan will be able to check it out this Fall, fans in other territories will have to wait a little longer. Luckily, the official Twitter account for Sword Art Online's United States release announced that information about the movie's North American drop will be "coming soon.":

#NEWS Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night announces a new key visual and release date in Japan at Aniplex Online Fest! ✨ More information regarding the U.S. release will be coming soon! Visit the official English website: https://t.co/TDlogwnrkf pic.twitter.com/pjVOt4I7hy — Sword Art Online (@SwordArtUSA) July 4, 2021

Directed by Ayako Kawano for A-1 Pictures, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night will feature returning character designer from the anime series, Kento Toya, Yasuyuki Kai returning as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returning to compose the music for the new feature. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu have been set to return for the movie as Kirito and Asuna respectively, and it will introduce a new character voiced by Inori Minase.

This project is tackling the first arc of Sword Art Online Progressive, a companion series written by the original creator that shows what happened on the floors Kirito and Asuna first explored during the Aincrad arc that had been skipped over during the events of the original series. With this being the third arc of the spin-off, it opens the door for more potential entries but we'll see soon whenever we finally get a United States release date.

What do you think of Sword Art Online Progressive's new movie so far? What are you hoping to see from the return of this particular Kirito and Asuna?