Sword Art Online Season 3 Confirms Return Date

Kirito is looking to make a comeback and his return may be sooner than you think! Sword Art Online took a break between the first and second half of its third season, with the return now slated to be released this fall. When last we left Kirito in the world of Alicization, he was attempting to live outside of the grasp of the nefarious rules set up within the Taboo Index while simultaneously searching for a mysterious golden girl named Alice. With the former “Black Swordsman” now in a coma, it appears that the second half of the third season will be following Alice in her attempt to awaken Kirito.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 posted the upcoming release date, confirming that the “War of Underworld” will be released on October 12th of this year, rounding out the third season of the Alicization Arc of Sword Art Online and perhaps ending the story of Kirito as a whole:

Fall TV anime airdates https://t.co/Mtmu7YJCbP

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld: Oct. 12th

No Guns Life: Oct. 10th pic.twitter.com/xOORT4qZ0l — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) September 5, 2019

Starting originally as a light novel series, Sword Art Online is arguably the most popular anime franchise that focuses on a massive multiplayer online role playing game gone awry. The current season is technically the fourth story arc of the franchise, once again focusing on an electronic world wherein the denizens may die in real life if things should go awry. With this Alicization arc focusing on the idea of artifical intelligences and the question of “what does it mean to be alive”, there are definitely some new areas for Kirito and company to explore.

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld in October.