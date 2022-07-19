Tekken Bloodline Releases First Poster

Netflix is certainly no stranger to the world of video game adaptations, with both Resident Evil and The Witcher becoming big live-action adaptations of beloved game franchises and the likes of Castlevania and DOTA arriving on the streaming service with animated series of their own. Now, Netflix's library of video game adaptations is set to get a little bit bigger with Tekken Bloodline and has released a new poster hot on the heels of the trailer reveal, giving fans a better idea of some of the main fighters that will make an appearance in this new television series set to arrive this August.

Tekken, for those who might not be familiar with the fighting game series, first landed in 1994 and introduced the world revolving around the "King of Iron Fist Tournament". Like fighting games such as Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Guilty Gear, the Tekken series was filled with colorful characters that were all attempting to win in brawls that were a part of a unique tournament. Over the decades, the series has garnered not just plenty of sequels but also previous anime adaptations as well as two live-action films.

The Official Netflix Anime Twitter Account shared the new poster alongside the new trailer, giving fans a better idea of both the heroes and villains that will be a part of this new anime series, which appears to be loosely based on the storyline of the third game of the series:

and here's the key art! who's hyped?? pic.twitter.com/gOTwyfwXAg — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 19, 2022

Netflix's official description of Tekken Bloodline, for those interested in learning more about the upcoming anime adaptation of the classic fighting game series, reads as such:

"'Power is everything.' Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, and changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament."

What other fighting games would you like to see receive an anime adaptation of their own in the future? How have you felt about Netflix's animated adaptations so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tekken.