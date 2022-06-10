Tekken: Bloodline Releases Special New Clip

✖

Tekken is gearing up to make its official anime series debut with Netflix this year, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from Tekken: Bloodline's big anime debut! While the massively popular Tekken fighting game franchise has gotten its shot at both live-action and animated adaptations in the past with movies and special releases, the series has yet to get a proper shot with a full animated series project. Now it will finally be getting its chance as this new Netflix series takes on the franchise's main story in a whole new kind of medium.

First announced to be in the works earlier this year, Netflix has debuted a new look at the Tekken: Bloodline anime series with some never before seen looks and a special message from original franchise creator Katsuhiro Harada. With this new animated take on the franchise showcasing a version of the Jin Kazama origin as he rose to power through his brutal training with his grandfather. The announcement had teased all sorts of fan favorites too! You can check out the newest look at Tekken: Bloodline below:

Tekken: Bloodline is currently scheduled to release some time later this year, but Netflix has yet to give a concrete release date, staff, or episode order information as of this writing. This newest look at the series teases a close attention to detail, but it's still unclear as to how it all might work out. As to what to expect when the series does arrive, Netflix teases Tekken: Bloodline's story as such:

"'Power is everything.' Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament."

