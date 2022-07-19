Tekken: Bloodline Sets Netflix Release Date With New Trailer

Tekken is gearing up to make its full anime series debut with Netflix later this Summer, and Tekken: Bloodline has officially set its release date with the streaming service with a full new trailer! Tekken has had one small shot at anime in the past, but it pales in comparison to many of the other media opportunities it has had such as a full live-action feature film production. But soon the franchise will be getting its fair shot with the anime world as it readies for a whole new take on the classic fighting game video game franchise with Netflix later this August. But fans had no idea what to expect from this new series thus far.

First announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, there have been very few details or even looks at this new Tekken anime adaptation in motion. But that's all changed as Tekken: Bloodline has now been scheduled for a release with Netflix on August 18th. While there are still questions about what fans can expect to see with this new series, the newest and first full trailer for the new Tekken: Bloodline series teases the visual makeover for the franchise's favorite characters. You can check out the trailer for Tekken: Bloodline below to see how it looks for yourself:

Officially releasing with Netflix worldwide on August 18th, Tekken: Bloodline is officially teased as such, "'Power is everything.' Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament."

There are still many details about the production staff, cast, and more that fans need answered about the series, but the trailer does offer the best look at Tekken's full anime series debut. But what do you think of the newest trailer for Tekken: Bloodline? Will you be tuning in when it hits Netflix later this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!