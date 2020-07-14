Haikyuu Fans Aren't Ready to Say Goodbye to the Series Yet

It was confirmed this week that Haruichi Furudate will be bringing Haikyuu!! to an official end with the next chapter of the manga, and fans aren't ready to say goodbye to the series yet. Ever since it began its final arc with a timeskip suddenly shooting forward several years into the future, the final game of the series has seen an older Shoyo Hinata taking on Tobio Kageyama one final time. But with this air of finality comes not only a happiness with each new chapter, but a melancholy for the upcoming end as well.

Fans of the series have felt the end coming for the past few weeks now, but now that the ending really is fast approaching it's an entirely different feeling. Now that fans really have to get ready to say goodbye to the series with the final chapter coming up soon, it's really starting to sink in that this eight year volleyball journey is really over.

Read on to see how fans are taking Haikyuu's fast approaching end, and let us know what you're doing to get ready for this series finale! Are you truly ready to accept Haikyuu!! is over?