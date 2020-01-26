That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Announces Release Window

The 2010s saw a huge boom in Isekai type stories, and while they were seen in anime before this decade, it seemed like they got far more popular. Light novels with stories of people getting sucked into another world were fast tracked into anime adaptations, and by the end of the decade we started to see Isekai anime that deviated from the norm. One such case was 2018’s That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, which saw a super powerful being more concerned with creating a solid society than just taking down an increasingly stronger set of opponents.

Shortly after the first season came to an end, the anime confirmed it would be getting a second season sometime this year. Now the official website for the anime has updated and revealed that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will officially debut its second season during the Fall 2020 anime season.

This release window might vaguer than we were hoping for, but it does indeed confirm that the second season will debut in October. It’s going to be a packed Fall with the returns of major series such as Attack on Titan coming around that time as well, so fans are going to be in for quite an October.

There are currently not many public details about what we can expect to see in the second season of the anime, but the announcement was made with a special new visual featuring Rimuru. Given that the end of the first season teased dark new enemies coming for Rimuru’s increasingly growing society, Season 2 might be a lot more intense.

Are you excited for Slime-san Season 2?

Originally conceived as a line of light novels written by Fuse with illustrations provided by Mitz Vah for the publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro in 2013, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press. The series is described as such, “Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.”