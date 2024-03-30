That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Is Now Streaming

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has returned early for a special premiere episode ahead of Season 3, and the anime's new season is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is one of the huge Isekai anime franchises we will see in action this Spring alone, and the series is bringing with it the promise of some massive fights for Rimuru and the others now that he's become a Demon Lord. But it's been quite a while since Season 2 of the anime had aired its episodes.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has made a surprise return with a special recap episode getting fans back up to speed with the events of Season 2's finale ahead of Season 3. This special episode is now streaming with Crunchyroll, and they will begin exclusively streaming Season 3 of the anime when it premieres in full beginning on April 5th. To celebrate the debut of the special recap episode (that you can check out now) and the upcoming third season of the anime, you can check out the newest trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 below.

How to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will be premiering on April 5th in Japan, and streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. New additions to the cast for Season 3 include the likes of the Inori Minase as Mariabel Rosso, Kenji Nojima as Leonard, Eiji Takemoto as Arnaud Bauman, Hajime Iijima as Bacchus, Haruka Aikawa as Litus, Wataru Komada as Garde, Taishi Murata as Fritz, Shoya Chiba as Saare, Mari Hino as Glenda Attley, and Masashi Yamane as Grigori.

You can currently catch up with the first two seasons, OVA, movie and recap special with Crunchyroll as well, and they begin to tease That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 as such, Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords' banquet, Rimuru's domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, in the Holy Empire of Lubelius, home base of the monster-hating cult of Luminism, Holy Knight Captain Hinata receives a message from Rimuru. But the message is actually a fabricated declaration of war sent by some unknown party. Upon learning that Hinata is heading for Tempest, Rimuru makes a decision... Thus begins a new challenge for Rimuru, striving to distinguish friend from foe in a pursuit of the ideal nation where humans and monsters can prosper together."

Are you excited to start That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!