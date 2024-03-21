That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode Order Revealed

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is coming back for Season 3 next month, and now it's revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The Spring 2024 anime schedule is kicking in with just a couple of more weeks, and that means we're going to see some big anime franchises making their comeback for new episodes. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be returning for its third season, and it's going to be sticking around for a while after it premieres according to how many episodes it has ordered.

It was previously announced that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 would be sticking around for two consecutive cours of episodes after it premieres. Which meant that it was going to be airing through the Spring and Summer 2024 anime seasons (from April to June) either way. But according to a new listing, it's now been revealed that there will be 26 episodes for the new season overall so Season 3 will definitely have a stacked roster of episodes when it debuts.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Release Date

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will be premiering on April 5th in Japan, but has yet to announced its international streaming platform as of the time of this publication. New additions to the cast for the massive new arc to come include the likes of the Inori Minase as Mariabel Rosso, Kenji Nojima as Leonard, Eiji Takemoto as Arnaud Bauman, Hajime Iijima as Bacchus, Haruka Aikawa as Litus, Wataru Komada as Garde, Taishi Murata as Fritz, Shoya Chiba as Saare, Mari Hino as Glenda Attley, and Masashi Yamane as Grigori.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime's previous two seasons, movie, OVAs and spin-off anime series releases, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime as such, "Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that's welcoming to all races."

What do you think of this many episodes for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!