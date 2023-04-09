The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Shares Opening, Ending: Watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride has finally returned for Season 2 after years of fans waiting for the next full era of the anime, and The Ancient Magus' Bride has shared its new opening and ending theme sequences for Season 2 to help celebrate! The Ancient Magus' Bride might have returned to its anime with smaller OVA and other specials throughout the years since Season 1 of the anime ended, but fans have been patiently waiting to see The Ancient Magus' Bride returning for a proper Season 2 of the series someday. Thankfully, the wait is finally over as it has kicked off Season 2 this Spring.

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 has finally debuted its first episode as part of the jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule now in full swing, and that means a new opening and ending! The new opening theme for The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 is titled "Dear" as performed by a returning JUNNA, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Mubansou" as performed by edda, and you can check it out below:

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2: What to Know

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 is now underway, and tackles the College Arc from Kore Yamazaki's original The Ancient Magus' Bride manga. Featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season of the anime, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll (along with the first season of the anime, if you wanted to catch up for the new season). As for what to expect from The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2, Crunchyroll teases the new episodes as such:

"Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another."

How do you like the new opening and ending themes for The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2?