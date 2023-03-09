The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Posts New Trailer

The Ancient Magus' Bride is aiming to return this year, continuing the journey of Chise Hatori as she finds herself married to a rather peculiar sorcerer. While it's been some time since the first season debuted in 2017, the franchise dropped an original OVA in 2021 with the title, The Ancient Magus' Bride: The Boy From The West And The Knight of The Mountain Haze. Luckily, fans of this unique franchise won't have to wait much longer for the second season as a new trailer confirms that the magical story will return next month on April 6th.

The Ancient Magus' Bride sees the titular Magus Bride, Chise, finding herself shunned from society and from her family, selling herself on an open market in a bid to discover a new world while hopefully gaining a new home in the process. Of course, the series throws a major wrinkle into this plan by giving Chise a "Magus" for a husband, aka a larger-than-life magician who has a head that looks reminiscent to an animal's skull. While you might think this to be a horror story from the magic wielder's appearance, The Ancient Magus' Bride instead takes a more romantic angle while still giving viewers more than their fair share of supernatural elements.

The Ancient Magus' Bride: Season 2 Trailer

The Ancient Magus' Bride premiered as a manga series in 2013 from creator Kore Yamazaki and still continues releasing new chapters to this day. While the first season was brought to life by Wit Studio of Attack on Titan and Ranking of Kings fame, the second is set to be done by Studio Kafka, a relatively new studio who had worked on the franchise's OVA in 2021. While some fans might miss Wit, you can check out Kafka's style for the new season two trailer that was shared on the anime's official Twitter account:

If you haven't experienced the story featuring a young girl who finds herself betrothed to a terrifying-looking sorcerer who looks more like a monster than a magician, here is the official description for The Ancient Magus' Bride which can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll: "Enter the Magician's Apprentice Her name is Chise Hatori, a penniless orphan troubled by visions. Sold as a slave to an inhuman mage, she is about to begin a strange new life, filled with magic, fairies, and other beings of a fantastical nature."