The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Trailer Teases Cour 2

The anime world will often have series that focus on stories of romantic comedies, slice-of-life interactions, or the supernatural, but there is one series that attempts to slam all of these aspects in one. The Ancient Magus' Bride follows the story of Chise Hatori, an orphan that got more than she bargained for after putting herself on auction to find someone to take care of her. Being acquired by a mysterious demonic-faced sorcerer, the second season of the anime adaptation has dropped a new trailer to show what is to come for Chise and her enigmatic betrothed.

The Ancient Magus' Bride first began, as many anime series do, as a manga. Premiering in 2013 from creator Kore Yamazaki, the manga has continued to this day. The anime itself first premiered in 2016, with an original video animation that paved the way for a full anime series from Wit Studio. Much like was the case with Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga, Wit would eventually hand off the reins of the series to another anime studio, as Studio Kafka has worked on the second season of the anime series.

The Ancient Magus' Return

A new trailer has arrived that gives us a closer look into the supernatural challenges that lie in wait for Chise for the anime's second season. While the Magus doesn't have much of a role to speak of in this latest trailer, rest assured, the second season will find ways to make his presence known. The second season is aiming to make a comeback on October 5th this fall.

【Official Trailer】

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 2

Scheduled for October 5!



If you wanted a refresher for the second season of The Ancient Magus' Bride, here's how the anime adaptation describes the return of the ominous-looking sorcerer and his partner, "Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another."

Are you hyped for the return of The Magus and his Bride this October?