New Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Trailer Teases Part 2's Arc

The Ancient Magus' Bride was one of the many anime franchises airing its new episodes this past Spring 2023 anime schedule, and fans have gotten the first look at the second half of the season with a new trailer for The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 2 coming later this year! Fans had been waiting quite a while for the anime taking on Kore Yamazaki's original The Ancient Magus' Bride manga to return with a proper Season 2, and the College Arc of the series finally kicked off as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. But unfortunately, there's still Part 2 of the season to wait for now.

Thankfully it won't be too long of a wait before we all get to see what happens next as The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 2 is schedule to premiere this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Showing off the first look at the next phase of the College Arc, The Ancient Magus' Bride has dropped a new trailer teasing what's to come next when Season 2 of the anime returns with new episodes later this year. You can check out the trailer for The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 2 below:

Where to Watch The Ancient Magus' Bride

Featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season of the anime, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll. There's also the first season of the anime available as well if you wanted to catch up on all of the episodes available thus far. The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 will be returning with Part 2 of the College Arc later this October, and Crunchyroll teases the first half of the new season as such:

"Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another."

