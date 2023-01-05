When it comes to anime, there are few names bigger than Toho. The company has invested plenty where its animation catalog is concerned, and it isn't just putting money into anime. According to a new report, Toho has invested ownership into a slew of Western animated series including fan favorites like Bee & Puppycat.

The update comes from Frederator Network, the parent brand behind a slew of animated titles. It turns out the company has finished a deal with Toho International. The agreement has given Toho a 50% stake in two original series by Frederator. The first is Bee and Puppycat at Netflix while the second is Bravest Warriors including its upcoming spinoff Catbug.

"This new deal aligns with our long-term strategy, as we build a more effective system for the distribution and licensing of our own IP. We have seen the tremendous global popularity of Bravest Warriors and the growth of Bee and PuppyCat, as well as the growing popularity of Catbug along with the overall Western Anime genre," Hiro Matsuoka, the president of Toho, shared in a new statement.

"With our production resources and distribution capabilities across Asia, complementing Genius Brands and Frederators' expansive network in key markets around the world, we anticipate these two properties will continue to develop a global fan base as we introduce new content and merchandise."

This multimillion-dollar agreement is a landmark move for Toho, and it will give the company the ability to co-produce new content for Frederator's two IPs. Of course, fans are looking forward to what Bravest Warriors will do with this assistance alongside Bee & Puppycat. New seasons or spinoffs could be in store for fans. And should this deal prove fruitful, netizens shouldn't be surprised if other Japanese distribution companies buy into the Western anime-animation market.

HT – Animation Magazine