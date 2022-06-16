Here Are Manga's 25 Best-Selling Series of 2022 (So Far)

These days, it feels like manga is bigger than ever. From shonen to shojo and beyond, the industry is growing fast and readers are popping up all over the world. Of course, manga's increased popularity means sales are up, and some series are faring better than others.

Not long ago, Oricon shored up this year's sales so far, and it was there fans were let in on some secrets regarding the industry. It turns out Shueisha is still dominating manga sales to no one's surprise. But when it comes to the top-sellers so far, it seems 2022 is overhauling expectations left and right.

If you want to see the results for yourself, you can check out Oricon's tracking for 2022 so far. The top 25 best-selling series are ranked top to bottom, and it turns out Jujutsu Kaisen is leading the pack with a comfortable lead.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Tokyo Revengers

SPY x FAMILY

One Piece

My Hero Academia

Mystery to Iu Nakare

Demon Slayer

Kaiju No. 8

My Dress-Up Darling

Blue Lock

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Kingdom

Haikyuu!!

World Trigger

Dr. Stone~

Golden Kamuy

Record of Ragnarok

Ao Ashi

One-Punch Man

Uma Musume Cinderella Gray

Attack on Titan

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

The Apothecary Diaries

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Kaguya-sama: Love is War



Looking at this list, you will see a lot of very familiar titles. Many of these series have been turned into hit anime series, and of course, those shows have only bolstered sales. Spy x Family is proof enough as the manga's sales have shot up since its first season dropped, and the same goes for My Dress-Up Darling.

Of course, there are other tried and true series listed that have history backing them up. One Piece, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, and more are part of this legacy category. And beyond that, Oricon charted a few wild cards courtesy of The Apothecary Diaries, Record of Ragnarok, and Uma Masume Cinderella Gray.

What do you think about this top-sellers list? Did all of your favorite manga reads make the cut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.