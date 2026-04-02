The Apothecary Diaries Cast Gets a New Summer Look Ahead of Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries will be returning with its Season 3 in October this year as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. While fans await the anime’s return, the series is returning in Summer 2026 with a special Summer Garden Party event. The event was confirmed in August last year and is scheduled to be held at the Pacifico Yokohama National Hall on August 15th, 2026. The voices behind Maomao (Aoi Yuki) and Jinshi (Takeo Otsuka) will make their appearance during the event. More voice actors are also expected to participate in the party, although their names haven’t been released yet per the latest update on The Apothecary Diaries’ official website. The event will include two performances, one in the afternoon and the other in the evening of the same day.

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Additionally, the anime’s fourth Blu-ray volume will be released on October 15th, 2025. Apart from the additional bonuses, it will also include a ticket priority sales application for the Garden Party. As the date of the event draws near, fans get a new look at the beloved characters on the official website. The visual features Maomao and Jinshi at the center, and the rest of the characters on either side. The characters are wearing light-colored clothing to fit the summer vibe as the visual hypes the event among fans.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The story was setting up the Shi Clan’s rebellion since the first season, and it finally came to an end in the Season 2 finale. Everything from Suirei’s crimes to Loulan becoming a Concubine was part of an elaborate plan. By the second half of Season 2, the Shi Clan went all out with their rebellion, only to meet a fitting end at the hands of Jinshi and his army. Since he has revealed his true identity in front of everyone, Jinshi can’t go back to working in the Rear Palace as an Eunuch. That’s why he now has to overlook his official duties as a member of the royal family.

On the other hand, Maomao has returned to the Verdigris House, but this time, as an apothecary. Even though the duo is quite a distance apart now, they will continue to work together and solve mysteries surrounding the kingdom. According to the announcement trailer, the upcoming sequel takes place in the Northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing due to mysterious events. The story will take them outside of the palace once again, adapting the fifth volume of the novel by Natsu Hyuga.

The third season will be released into two cours and the second cour will be released in Spring 2027, after a brief break in the winter. If that’s not exciting enough, the series also confirmed its first-ever feature film with an original story by the author. However, there is no information regarding the plot of the upcoming film since it’s going to be a completely original story. The release window of the film is set for December this year, although it’s limited to Japanese theaters. The international release dates haven’t been announced yet, but we will most likely get an update after the film’s release.

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