Netflix Report Reveals the Top-Performing Anime of 2023

The new year is here, and of course, 2024 has big plans where anime is concerned. From new films to returning shows, the industry has a lot of on its plate these days. Of course, Netflix is set to push a number of these 2024 projects forward as the streaming service has invested heavily in anime. Not long ago, the service gave fans an idea of how 2023 fared for anime, and the report revealed which series performed the best on Netflix.

The update comes straight from Netflix as the site now releases regular rating info. At the end of 2023, Netflix broke down its top anime series by the number of views per hour. After looking over the info, Miles Thomas Atherton of Anime Ltd. broke the data into an infographic that lays the surprising details out for fans.

(Photo: Miles Thomas Atherton)

As it turns out, Netflix draw in plenty of views with Record of Ragnarok. The fighting anime accrued 11 million views for each hour it has banked. In second place, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba drew in 10.8 million views per hour. So if you want to check out the top ten anime titles at Netflix in 2023, you can read the list below:

Record of Ragnarok – 11 million views per hour



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – 10.8 million views



Vinland Saga – 5.7 million views



Jung Ito Maniac – 5.6 million views



Oshi no Ko – 5.4 million views



Cyberpunk Edgerunners – 4.7 million views



Gudetama – 4.5 million views



Chainsaw Man – 3.9 million views



Hell's Paradise – 3.4 million views



One Punch Man – 3.1 million views



As you can see above, the top two anime series were neck and neck last year. Still, Record of Ragnarok managed to break through for first place. This is impressive given Record of Ragnarok's reputation in comparison to Demon Slayer. The latter is one of the biggest IPs in anime these days. But even with Tanjiro on hand, Demon Slayer came in second to Record of Ragnarok.

Of course, this list also pays tribute to a number of Netflix exclusives. Record of Ragnarok is one of those exclusives, and it is joined here by others like Junji Ito Maniac, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Gudetama, Hell's Paradise, and more.

What do you think about this latest Netflix breakdown? Did you check out any of these anime in 2023? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!