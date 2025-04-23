Over 50k The Beginning After the End Fans Sign Petition to Cancel the Series

The controversy surrounding The Beginning After the End‘s anime continues heating up following the release of the third episode. The original web novel, written by TurtleMe, is insanely popular online, and the series has a very devout fan base. As a result, when Episode 2’s fight scenes were revealed to be slightly more than still imagery with some sound effects, fans weren’t happy. Some even took to Change.org to start a petition demanding that the anime be cancelled and remade with better animation.

It’s not just a small group of upset fans who have signed the petition. ComicBook recently covered TurtleMe’s announcement following the anime’s dicey reception, as well as the recent update to the petition. But the online petition has just crossed a massive milestone. With over 50,000 fans signing out of a desire for a better final product, it’s time to take a look at the campaign’s effects on the fandom so far.

The Beginning After the End‘s Petition Beats Its Crunchyroll Stats

At the time of publication, over 52,000 The Beginning After the End fans have signed the petition. Change.org provides live updates when someone new signs up, and the petition still has a steady stream of new signatures. “As an ardent fan of the TBATE (The Beginning After The End) light novel and comic series, I am utterly disappointed and disheartened by the poor quality of the recent anime adaptation,” reads the opening line of the petition’s description, and a staggering number of fans agree.

What’s most interesting is that more fans have signed the petition to cancel The Beginning After the End than those who have rated the show on Crunchyroll, it’s official streaming platform. The series currently holds a 4-star rating with a total of 39,700 user reviews. While over 50,000 people dislike the show enough to sign a petition demanding its cancellation, a decent number of Crunchyroll users are thoroughly enjoying the show, as is evident by the 71% of users who rated the series 5 stars.

Can The Beginning After the End Be Redeemed?

So, with a large portion of the fan base turned against the series, is that it for The Beginning After the End‘s hopes of becoming a successful anime? After the first three episodes, it’s pretty safe to say the series won’t be hailed as anyone’s favorite. The show is currently lost among the crowd of Spring 2025’s other great new releases. But that doesn’t mean the series is completely out for the count.

The Beginning After the End has a very interesting story. King Grey’s old life and homeworld are just as interesting and enigmatic as the new fantasy world he has been reincarnated into. Arthur Leywin’s character arc is also a heartwarming story about finding love and peace that any Seinen fan will fall in love with. But the glaring flaw is the animation. It is unlikely that the animation will receive any major overhauls this season. But, if the show is picked up for a second season, fans are desperate for the big fights to receive the animation they deserve.

