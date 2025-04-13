The Beginning After the End Fans Start Petition to Cancel Controversial Anime

After months of hype, The Beginning After the End‘s anime adaptation is finally here, and audiences are divided. Some are moderately enjoying Studio A-Cat’s adaptation of TurtleMe’s popular web novel. However, those who dislike the anime really dislike the anime. Episode 2, which was released earlier this week, was the target of much criticism, mostly aimed at the underwhelming animation in the fight scenes. The discourse surrounding The Beginning After the End has become so extreme that fans are even petitioning for the anime to be canceled and fully remade.

Episode 1 of The Beginning After the End opened to mediocre reviews and reactions from fans. The debut episode holds a 6.7 rating on IMDb, and reactions on social media were mixed. But Episode 2, titled “The King, Under Attack,” pushed many viewers over the edge. As well as sharing their frustrations online, over 10,000 fans have taken their disgust towards the series to the next level.

Studio A-Cat

The Beginning After the End Fans Want the Series to Be Remade

One fan, who goes by the username Nachoo TM was so upset with The Beginning After the End‘s anime adaptation, they took to Change.org to start a petition. “Demand the Cancellation and Redo of the TBATE Anime Adaptation,” is the title of the petition. At the time of writing, over 11,000 fans have signed.

“As an ardent fan of the TBATE (The Beginning After The End) light novel and comic series, I am utterly disappointed and disheartened by the poor quality of the recent anime adaptation,” the petition’s description began. “The current representation of this beloved series is not only terrible but downright disrespectful to the original material and its fanbase. It is a degradation of the epic power fantasy that originals portray and a smear on the reputation of peerless fiction.”

The petition mirrored many of the points raised by fans after Episode 2. “The appalling lack of movement and animation makes the anime seem like a primitive PowerPoint presentation,” was an opinion held by many fans on social media. At the end of the lengthy description, Nachoo TM asked for The Beginning After the End‘s author, TurtleMe to “help!”

Studio A-Cat

Is The Beginning After the End That Bad?

Turning a large portion of the light novel’s fan base against the anime adaptation in just two episodes is quite a feat, but does The Beginning After the End‘s anime deserve as much hate as it’s receiving? Whether a petition demanding the series be remade is justified or is insulting in itself is subjective, but The Beginning After the End doesn’t meet the same standard as some of this year’s other big action series.

It’s understandable why many fans were upset with the adaptation. For a series that will be so action-heavy moving forward, the quality of the fights in Episode 2 left fans worried for the bigger fight scenes that will come in the episodes ahead. After a year that has included Solo Leveling, Sakamoto Days, and Zenshu, seeing The Beginning After the End receive such lackluster animated fights is disappointing. Some fans are hoping that the Episode 2 controversy is simply a case of budget allocation and that the fights may get better in the episodes to come. But only time will tell.

H/T: Change.org