The Beginning After the End Creator Breaks Silence on the Controversial Anime’s Backlash

The Beginning After the End has gotten off to one of the most controversial starts of the years as the anime has had a major negative backlash from fans, and the creator behind the series has broken their silence on the situation. The Beginning After the End was one of the most unique looking new series heading into the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Not only was it a Manhwa release made for a North American audience in mind, but the anime had fans excited as it was an adaptation they had been looking forward to seeing announced for quite some time.

The Beginning After the End has only aired a couple of episodes for its run thus far, but it has led to such a massive backlash that fans of the series have even gone viral with a petition to call for its cancellation in order to start back over with a new adaptation. Series creator TurtleMe responded to the situation at hand with a special message to fans shared on Reddit, and while thanking fans for their support, noted that “I’m not asking you to like something you don’t, but please be respectful and set an example in the vast ocean that is the internet.”

The Beginning After the End’s Creator Responds to Fan Backlash

“The anime adaptation has been a huge learning experience collaborating in an industry with so many different people across Tapas, Studio A-Cat, and Crunchyroll, who all bring their own unique vision of what TBATE the anime could be,” The Beginning After the End creator TurtleMe stated. “At the end of the day, there will always be creative differences in the room, but I really do believe that everyone is coming at it with their best effort and intentions.” Elaborating further, “I learned in the anime industry, it’s very rare for the creator to have a say in deciding the ins and outs when it comes to the inception of an anime.”

Noting that the move to anime means that it involves a lot more moving parts than the creator can oversee, there’s still a need to support the efforts, “But as with anything you love–whether it’s your pet, your story, or even your child–when faced with challenges, you don’t wish for it to be gone and have a do-over,” the creator continued. “You support it through difficult times and push it up so that it can become something that you can cherish because of all of the trials and tribulations you’ve overcome together.” As the creator elaborated further, they want to be sure that fans know they want nothing but the best from the anime release.

“As the author of TBATE–one who has spent 10 years writing almost 2 million words of this story–I hope you’ll believe me when I say that I want nothing but the best for this story,” the creator stated. “Whatever feelings you have for the anime, I am thankful for all of the people behind the scenes who have given me this opportunity, and I’m thankful for all of you for helping make this happen in the first place.” And continues to ask fans for their support, “You’ve stuck through TBATE at its highs and lows, and so I ask for your support now. Please continue being the rock that gave TBATE the time and chance to be where it is today. I’m not asking you to like something you don’t, but please be respectful and set an example in the vast ocean that is the internet.”

The Beginning After the End Creator Wants Support From Fans

With all this being said, The Beginning After the End‘s creator respects how much fans are responding to the anime if it even means a negative perspective on it thus far. “Many creators think of their fanbase as a double-edged sword, but as the one who is fortunate to be wielding this ‘sword’, I know that it all starts with acknowledging and respecting both blades.” Elaborating further, the creator hopes that fans will continue to respect their decisions even when things might not play out perfectly.

“Every decision I make regarding TBATE, I make with the intention of respecting myself and all of the time and tears I spent writing it, respecting those supporting me in an unfamiliar industry, and respecting you all in the hopes that whatever is made could be something you like,” the creator stated. “I’m only human and not every one of my decisions may play out perfectly but believe me when I say that I respect you, my fans, for your dedication and support for TBATE.”

If you wanted to see The Beginning After the End for yourself, it’s produced together with Studio A-CAT, Tapas and Crunchyroll and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll as it airs new episodes through the Spring 2025 anime schedule.