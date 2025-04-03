Let’s Face It: The Beginning After the End Is Not Nearly as Bad as Fans Feared

The Beginning After the End is one of the most popular fantasy novels and webtoons in recent years that recently made its debut in the anime world. The studio behind the anime, Studio A-CAT, isn’t widely popular, unlike MAPPA, Madhouse, Toei, etc. However, it has been around since 1996 and has created underrated series such as She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man, The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human, etc. The studio has a reputation for inconsistent animation quality in past series, making the webtoon fans worry that the anime wouldn’t be up to the mark. This became even more prevalent after Solo Leveling got arguably the best adaptation among all webtoons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 aired in Winter 2025, setting high expectations for fans for TBATE, as a major fixture of the Spring 2025 lineup. However, despite fans’ worries, the debut episode was pretty great, with the studio making subtle changes from the webtoon. While the episode received mixed reactions and above-average ratings on MyAnimeList, the debut was still not nearly as bad as they feared. The first season is expected to have 12 episodes, which means there may be room for more development. Even so, The Beginning After the End’s anime is definitely worth checking out.

A-CAT

What Is the Plot of The Beginning After the End?

The story follows King Grey, a ruler known for his immense power and strategic prowess, who gets reincarnated in another world as Arthur Leywin, a baby born with memories of his past life. Now that he’s in the world of Dicathen, Arthur experiences a second chance at life in a loving family, unlike the lonely life he experienced as King Grey. Despite being known as the strongest king in history, Grey lived an unfulfilled life and regretted his choices.

Living his new life as Arthur, he soon discovers the world is full of magic, mythical creatures, and powerful warriors. Determined to live his life to the fullest, he embarks on a journey to master his abilities. Even though he was born as a prodigy, he faces several challenges ahead while gaining rivals and allies in the process.

Studio A-CAT

The Anime Adaptation Received Mixed Reactions From Fans

Although parts of the episode were well-received, some scenes, especially the one where Reynolds saves his son, were met with widespread criticism initially. One of the more recognizable fan accounts, @ChibiReviews, claims everyone is clowning the adaptation. Another account, @LNhistorian, called TBATE, called the anime a “visual novel,” but responses across these posts claim otherwise, criticizing the hasty judgment of a first episode and apparent ragebaiting. However, it’s hard to deny a particularly viral post from @Pekuga_Pr, who said the ending scene is a slideshow. Despite the harsh criticisms, the anime captures the fantasy aesthetic from the manhwa but simplifies some character details for animation efficiency.

The animation is a blend of traditional 2D anime style with CGI, a common practice in modern anime productions. Additionally, Mana and elemental abilities are animated with glowing auras and smooth transitions between spellcasting, which adds flair to the show. The anime adaptation is nothing groundbreaking like Solo Leveling, and that’s fine. While it successfully conveys the fantasy world and action sequences, it doesn’t push boundaries like top-tier anime series.

TBATE Makes a Few Changes From the Webtoon

One of the major concerns about webtoon adaptations, or really any adaptation for the medium, is the number of changes the anime studios make. Series like The God of High School and Tower of God have faced several criticisms over this. However, while TBATE makes a few changes, they aren’t noteworthy enough to change the story’s flow, at least not yet. The opening scene in the webtoon is a monologue from King Grey, who experiences death and reincarnation through a tunnel. However, the anime delves deeper into King Grey’s previous life, showcasing more scenes of his reign, where he fought countless battles, and the circumstances leading to his reincarnation.

This extended scene actually works in favor of the story, providing viewers with a better understanding of his personality and motivations. The first episode of the series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. New episodes will drop every Wednesday. Check out the release schedule we’ve put together so you don’t have to miss an episode. The webtoon is currently ongoing, with over 200 chapters available on Tapas.