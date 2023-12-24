Studio Ghibli: Will Hayao Miyazaki's Next Movie Be a Nausicaa Sequel?

Studio Ghibli is facing speculation that Hayao Miyazaki's next project will be a sequel to Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.

Studio Ghibli has a storied history, and its reputation has grown stronger thanks to its latest release. Courtesy of director Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy and the Heron has taken over the global box office. With anime in a new golden age, Miyazaki's work has never been bigger, and many fans are eager to know what his next work might be. And thanks to a brand-new documentary, rumors about a sequel to Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind are everywhere.

The update comes from 2399 Days With Hayao Miyazaki, a new documentary released by NHK that documents the making of The Boy and the Heron. The special is fascinating, and it ends with the question of what's next for Miyazaki. The director is shown talking about the future before the documentary cuts to a shot of Nausicaa and Teto.

"It's painful to return to this world," Miyazaki says after the artwork is shown. Of course, nothing official has been said about Miyazaki's next work. The documentary may be leading fans deliberately, but recently, the president of Studio Ghibli assured fans Miyazaki has more he wants to make.

"He's thinking about this next project every day, and I can't stop him – in fact, I've given up," producer Toshio Suzuki shared with Liberation. "I no longer try to dissuade him, even if he were to make a failed film. In life, it's only the work that delights him."

"We were talking again just now, and he said something incredible to me. He said, 'By the way, what was my last film about? I can't remember. And then he started talking about a new project, so I'm not stopping him. As long as he's working, I won't be able to retire. He's 82, and I think he'll go on until he's 90. I'm going with him."

Clearly, Miyazaki has some kind of project on his mind, and Studio Ghibli's latest documentary has convinced netizens it has something to do with Nausicaa. Given the film's stellar legacy, fans would love to check in on the fantastical series after all these years. But if Miyazaki wants to roll out another original work, we don't think anyone would complain.

