The Boys Animated Series Will Finally Let Simon Pegg Voice Hughie

When Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson first published The Boys it was in the mid-2000s, around the time that Shaun of the Dead and the cult tv series Spaced had made waves in fandom circles. As a result, the creators of the comic turned rising star Simon Pegg into the lead of their new series, modeling the character Hugh Campbell after the actor and putting him in a prime position to assume the role should an adaptation ever take place. A proper live-action version of The Boys didn’t get off the ground until years later, and though it brought Pegg in as the father of Hughie for a meta-wink, the series is about to let him play the character properly

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an upcoming animated spin-off of the Prime Video original, featuring stories by a host of creators including Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland, The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, and even The Boys creator Garth Ennis. An all-new trailer for the series was released today and with it came the revelation that a comic accurate version of Hughie will be present in at least one episode and that Simon Pegg himself will voice the character. Executive producer Erik Kripke confirmed the news online, revealing that the episode with Pegg as Hughie will be penned by Garth Ennis himself and is canon within the comics and not the show. The story will also feature another major character from the comics that has been absent from the show.

EXCITED TO REVEAL: one story takes place entirely in the universe of #TheBoys comics. Ep written by #GarthEnnis himself! Starring beardless Butcher, Jack from Jupiter, Terror & @simonpegg as WEE HUGHIE!! FINALLY!!



MARCH 4 on @PrimeVideo! @TheBoysTV #Diabolical pic.twitter.com/HXJEZj3yhW — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 16, 2022

“I never expected to get the call to play Hughie just because I’m not right for the part,” Pegg revealed in an interview back in 2018. “It’s a fantastic book and Karl Urban is going to be great as Butcher so it’s exciting to get to sit back and watch it. I’m very honoured I was immortalised as a comic book character as well. I never asked to be but Darick just did it for sh-ts and giggles and I was kind of super chuffed!”

The Boys Presents: Diabolical will be released on Prime Video in full on Friday, March 4 featuring episodes by Awkwafina, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, and Aisha Tyler.