The Boys: Diabolical Trailer Released

Amazon has released a trailer for their new Prime Video animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Set in the world of the hit comic book adaptation The Boys, an animated anthology series set in the world of The Boys and reportedly serving as a canon tie-in to the live-action series about to enter its third season on the streaming platform. An all-star cast of writers, producers, and voice actors are on board, with Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler are among the big names who have a hand in creating the eight-episode series, which debuts on the platform next month.

Featuring a variety of different animation styles and tones, the series is likely to draw further comparisons to The Animatrix after producer Seth Rogen had previously joked that he and partner Evan Goldberg were inspired to work on the project so that they could “rip off” the anthology series.

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical,” Diabolical executive producer and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement in December. “We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.”

Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Diabolical marks the second spinoff from The Boys that has been ordered by Amazon. Another live-action show is in the works with Agent Carter‘s Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as showrunners. The as-yet-untitled show got a straight-to-series order, and will reportedly be an “irreverent, R-rated series.” That doesn’t say much, considering it could describe The Boys, too, but the upcoming series apparently centers on young-adult superheroes as they “put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test” as they compete with each other to land contracts from Vought to fight crime in the best cities around the world.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical drops on March 4 on Amazon.