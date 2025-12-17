The Cancelled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Series Introduced a Hilarious One Piece Crossover

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was confirmed to be ending with its second season earlier this year, as Paramount released the sad news for “Heroes in a Half-Shell” enthusiasts. With the last episode recently arriving on Paramount+, there is good news for fans of Leonardo, Raphael, Michaleangelo, and Donatello, thanks to the studio continuing to work on a sequel film to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Luckily, despite its grand finale, the animated series is still making headlines with a unique One Piece crossover, once again merging the world of North American animation with anime.

In the latest season, Donatello finds himself in direct communication with the mutant named Wingnut. The bat creature, voiced in both Mutant Mayhem and Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by What We Do In The Shadows’ Natasia Demetriou, reaches out to the turtles’ brainy brother in a unique way. As was highlighted in the animated film that introduced these latest turtles, Donatello was shown to be a massive anime fan, even referencing the events of Attack on Titan. In the hilarious segment, which you can check out below, Wingut shares a “secret message” for Donny that mentions Nico Robin and her fight in One Piece against the World Government team known as CP9.

They referenced One Piece in the new Ninja Turtles show 😭



The Teenage Anime Ninja Turtles

Paramount & Toei Animation

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem released in theaters in 2023, Attack on Titan was already a firm part of the anime medium. Thanks to this, Donatello is able to draw on inspiration from the Scout Regiment in fighting against a wildly powerful Superfly, the big bad of the movie. In referencing Hajime Isayama’s brutal anime franchise, it went a long way in proving just how big the medium has become to have North American cartoon characters referencing said adventures in their brawls. While recent years haven’t given the turtles an anime of their own, it’s entirely possible that the quartet will one day return to the medium.

For those hoping for an official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/One Piece crossover that brings the two franchises together, the idea might not be that far-fetched. Last year, Viz Media teamed up with IDW to create a crossover that saw the Turtles teaming up with Team 7 from Naruto in a four-issue comic book crossover. Rather than seeing any of the heroes travel the multiverse to create this meeting of worlds, the comic book smashed the two universes together to imagine a universe where all the characters co-existed. While far from confirmed, seeing a comic book series place the TMNT into the Grand Line could work quite well. With Naruto already giving us the idea that this sort of anime crossover can take place, we’re crossing our fingers that the Straw Hat Pirates will one day come face-to-face with the heroes in a half-shell.

