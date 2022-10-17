Romantic Killer Anime Releases Opening: Watch

Romantic Killer has been setting the stage for its premiere across Netflix around the world, and now the anime is celebrating its upcoming debut by releasing its opening theme sequence early! Wataru Momose's original manga series has been one of the standout hits from Shueisha's Jump+ app despite the fact it came to an end a couple of years ago, and now the series will be getting an even bigger following thanks to the launch of its official anime adaptation. The Fall 2022 anime schedule might already be underway with a ton of things to watch, but there will likely be room for this one.

Romantic Killer will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on October 27th, and in anticipation of the new series' premiere, Netflix has actually released its opening theme early. Featuring the theme song, "ROMA KIRA" as performed by YURiKA, you can now check out the creditless version of the opening that fans will get to see attached to the anime when it makes its full launch later this month. You can watch Romantic Killer's opening theme sequence below as released by Netflix:

Romantic Killer features the voice cast of Rie Takahashi as the main character, Anzu Hoshino, Mikako Komatsu as Riri, Yuichiro Umehara as Tsukasa Kazuki, Gakuto Kajiwara as Junta Hayami, Natsuki Hanae as Hijiri Koganei, Kenjiro Tsuda as Tsuchiya, Manaka Iwami as Saki, and Hiro Shimono as Manato. Kazuya Ichikawa will be directing the series for Domerica, Sayuri Ooba will be writing the scripts for the series with Hiroko Fukuda, Arisa Matsuura will be designing the characters, and Ryo Kawasaki and Tomoyuki Kono will be composing the music.

As for what to expect from this new anime, Netflix teases Romantic Killer as such, "Anzu Hoshino is a "non-heroine type" high school girl who pays no attention to fashion or romance and spends every day playing video games. When the wizard Riri suddenly appears, Anzu is forced to participate in the Magical World's project to stop population decline. This romantic comedy depicts what happens when Anzu goes from living a life immersed in her three favorite things — video games, chocolate, and cats — to being surrounded by handsome guys. Anzu is steadfast in her claim that she never wanted to live in a dating simulation game. She meets a handsome guy who is so popular it hurts, a clean-cut and athletic childhood friend, and a beautiful rich young guy who is naive about the outside world. By meeting Anzu, they all begin to change gradually."

