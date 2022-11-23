HIDIVE Announces First 2023 Anime Additions

As the Fall 2022 anime schedule has gone beyond the halfway point of many of its new anime premieres this season, it is time to get ready for what could be coming our way next year as HIDIVE has announced their first exclusive releases for the 2023 anime year! 2022 was one of the strongest years for anime in recent memory as anime productions continue to bounce back from all of the setbacks from the ongoing COVID pandemic over the last couple of years, and that means there have been quite a few gems to enjoy. That's looking to be the case for 2023 already too when looking at HIDIVE's first offerings.

HIDIVE announced their first major licenses for Winter 2023 and beyond during Anime NYC (and on their official website), and they include some major new hits such as the highly anticipated adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokari's Oshi no No, a major light novel series hit with Spy Classroom, and more coming our way in either this coming Winter 2023 Simulcast slate or beyond that. The currently confirmed slate of HIDIVE exclusives for 2023 breaks down as such:

(Photo: Doga Kobo)

What's Coming to HIDIVE in 2023?

Spy Classroom (Winter 2023 Simulcast) – Conflict-ravaged nations now deploy covert operatives instead of missiles. Lily is recruited into spy-training… but her practical skills are absolutely abysmal. Desperate to pass, she leaps at the chance to join the mysterious "Tomoshibi" team. Too bad the team is filled with even more hopeless spies. Together they must conquer the Impassible Mission and best their genius instructor, but the true purpose behind their classroom is more harrowing than they can imagine… Based on the spy thriller light novel series written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari.

– Conflict-ravaged nations now deploy covert operatives instead of missiles. Lily is recruited into spy-training… but her practical skills are absolutely abysmal. Desperate to pass, she leaps at the chance to join the mysterious "Tomoshibi" team. Too bad the team is filled with even more hopeless spies. Together they must conquer the Impassible Mission and best their genius instructor, but the true purpose behind their classroom is more harrowing than they can imagine… Based on the spy thriller light novel series written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari. Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible (Winter 2023 Simulcast) - Junta Shiraishi has just one goal: to experience youth to the fullest! But this is easier said than done. Junta is so socially invisible that people at school would swear he skipped class even when he's sitting right behind them. Everything changes when Junta meets Nagisa Kubo. She's the only person who pays Junta any attention, and her constant teasing is sure to turn Junta's quiet life upside down because Kubo won't let him be invisible! Based on the seinen rom-com manga series by Nene Yukimori and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump since October 2019.

- Junta Shiraishi has just one goal: to experience youth to the fullest! But this is easier said than done. Junta is so socially invisible that people at school would swear he skipped class even when he's sitting right behind them. Everything changes when Junta meets Nagisa Kubo. She's the only person who pays Junta any attention, and her constant teasing is sure to turn Junta's quiet life upside down because Kubo won't let him be invisible! Based on the seinen rom-com manga series by Nene Yukimori and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump since October 2019. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog (Winter 2023 Simulcast) – They say every dog has his day. That's especially true for our protagonist, who was just turned into a dog and now lives every day under the care of his crush, Inukai-san! She happily dotes on her new companion, and while he wants to return to human form someday, there's something wonderful about being cared for by the person he loves. Enjoy life through the eyes of a dog in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! Based on the shonen ecchi rom-com manga series by Itsutsuse and originally serialized in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket.

– They say every dog has his day. That's especially true for our protagonist, who was just turned into a dog and now lives every day under the care of his crush, Inukai-san! She happily dotes on her new companion, and while he wants to return to human form someday, there's something wonderful about being cared for by the person he loves. Enjoy life through the eyes of a dog in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! Based on the shonen ecchi rom-com manga series by Itsutsuse and originally serialized in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket. Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte (Winter 2023 Simulcast) - Endo and Kobayashi just decided to play A Magical Romance, an otome game featuring a devious villainess named Lieselotte. Kobayashi thinks Lieselotte is a traditionally dastardly villain but Endo insists Lieselotte is just misunderstood. The pair bicker and argue about Lieselotte's character and motivations. But little do they know that Lieselotte's in-game fiancé can hear their every word, and their colorful chatter will lead him down a completely different path than his character is supposed to tread! Based upon a fantasy light novel series written by Suzu Enoshima and illustrated by Eihi.



Endo and Kobayashi just decided to play A Magical Romance, an otome game featuring a devious villainess named Lieselotte. Kobayashi thinks Lieselotte is a traditionally dastardly villain but Endo insists Lieselotte is just misunderstood. The pair bicker and argue about Lieselotte's character and motivations. But little do they know that Lieselotte's in-game fiancé can hear their every word, and their colorful chatter will lead him down a completely different path than his character is supposed to tread! Based upon a fantasy light novel series written by Suzu Enoshima and illustrated by Eihi. Tsurune – The Linking Shot – (Second Season) (Winter 2023 Simulcast) – Protagonist Minato Narumiya has reignited his passion for kyudo, the Japanese martial art of archery. Along with his friends in the school kyudo club, he returns for an all-new second season and feature-length film of Kyoto Animation's beloved Tsurune. Based on the three volume sports light novel series Tsurune -Kazemai High School Archery Club- written by Kotoko Ayano and illustrated by Chinatsu Morimoto. The first novel won a Special Judge Award in the Kyoto Animation Award competition in 2016 and was published by Kyoto Animation later that same year in December.



Protagonist Minato Narumiya has reignited his passion for kyudo, the Japanese martial art of archery. Along with his friends in the school kyudo club, he returns for an all-new second season and feature-length film of Kyoto Animation's beloved Tsurune. Based on the three volume sports light novel series Tsurune -Kazemai High School Archery Club- written by Kotoko Ayano and illustrated by Chinatsu Morimoto. The first novel won a Special Judge Award in the Kyoto Animation Award competition in 2016 and was published by Kyoto Animation later that same year in December. The Dangers in My Heart (2023) – Fascinated by murder and all things macabre, Kyotaro daydreams of acting out his twisted fantasies on his unsuspecting classmates — but an encounter with Anna Yamada, the gorgeous class idol, lights a spark in the darkness of his heart. It's a classic tale of an antisocial boy falling for a popular girl, but neither are who they appear to be at first glance. Will Kyotaro and Anna defy their expectations of each other — and of themselves? Based on the shonen rom-com slice of life manga series by Norio Sakurai and serialized in Akita Shoten's Manga Cross.



Fascinated by murder and all things macabre, Kyotaro daydreams of acting out his twisted fantasies on his unsuspecting classmates — but an encounter with Anna Yamada, the gorgeous class idol, lights a spark in the darkness of his heart. It's a classic tale of an antisocial boy falling for a popular girl, but neither are who they appear to be at first glance. Will Kyotaro and Anna defy their expectations of each other — and of themselves? Based on the shonen rom-com slice of life manga series by Norio Sakurai and serialized in Akita Shoten's Manga Cross. Oshi no Ko (2023) - When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump.

- When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump. Tsurune The Movie – The First Shot – (AKA Gekijouban Tsurune -Hajimari no Issha) (in theaters 2023) – Protagonist Minato Narumiya has reignited his passion for kyudo, the Japanese martial art of archery. Along with his friends in the school kyudo club, he returns for an all-new second season and feature-length film of Kyoto Animation's beloved Tsurune. Based on the three volume sports light novel series Tsurune -Kazemai High School Archery Club- written by Kotoko Ayano and illustrated by Chinatsu Morimoto. The first novel won a Special Judge Award in the Kyoto Animation Award competition in 2016 and was published by Kyoto Animation later that same year in December.

READ MORE: Oshi no Ko to Make Anime Debut Next Year With Super Long Premiere | Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Shares New Anime Poster

How do you feel about the first additions to HIDIVE's line up next year? Which new anime are you most excited to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!