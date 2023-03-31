The Dangers in My Heart Releases First English Trailer (Exclusive)

Spring is here, and that means a new season of anime is on its way. As April rolls in, a slew of top-tier series will make their way to the screen, and HIDIVE has nabbed one of the season's best romantic comedies. The Dangers in My Heart is slated to premiere on April 2nd, and ComicBook has an exclusive look at the show's latest trailer! So if you want in on this year's cutest slice-of-life rom-com, check out the clip above!

For those unfamiliar with The Dangers in My Heart, the series debuted under creator Norio Sakurai in March 2018. The rom-com, which is still being published, inspired the team at Shin-Ei Animation to license an anime adaptation. As you can see in the trailer above, the studio (A Couple of Cuckoos, Chimimo) has perfectly adapted Sakurai's aesthetic for the screen, and it won't take long for fans to fall for Kyotaro Ichikawa.

(Photo: HIDIVE)

After all, the male lead is an oddball to say the least. Kyotaro is best described as a loner who spends more time fantasizing about murdering classmates than making friends. The reclusive student is known for reading his encyclopedia on murder, but things begin to change when he targets Anna Yamada, his school's idol, as a future victim. The girl's quirky behavior and disarming charm make Kyotaro warm up to Anna, and The Dangers in My Heart follows the two as they learn to come out of their shells.

Starring Shun Horie as Kyotaro, The Dangers in My Heart looks like it will be a surprising ride from start to finish. Hiroaki Akagi directs the upcoming anime while Jukki Hanada oversaw the script. Music was done by Kensuke Ushio, and of course, HIDIVE is exclusively streaming the rom-com starting next month. The Dangers in My Heart will join the streaming service's spring lineup, so head over to HIDIVE to see what other series the site has in store!

(Photo: HIDIVE)

Want to know more about The Dangers in My Heart? You can read up on the story's official synopsis here for all the details: "Fascinated by murder and all things macabre, Kyotaro daydreams of acting out his twisted fantasies on his unsuspecting classmates – but an encounter with Anna Yamada, the gorgeous class idol, lights a spark in the darkness of his heart. It's a classic tale of an antisocial boy falling for a popular girl, but neither are who they appear to be at first glance. Will Kyotaro and Anna defy their expectations of each other – and of themselves?"

Will you be watching The Dangers in My Heart? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.