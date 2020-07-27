The Dragon Prince Wins Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Children's Animated Series

✖

It's been a great week for fans of Netflix's The Dragon Prince as now the fan favorite series has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children's Animated Series. This comes just a couple of days after the series was confirmed to be renewed by Netflix for four more seasons, so now it's riding a higher wave than ever! The Dragon Prince was one of Netflix's many nominations for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards overall, and its two nominations make up Netflix's 40 nominations in the awards show overall. Now the Daytime Emmys has officially begun to reveal its winners for 2020, and The Dragon Prince made sure to take the top prize!

The announcement for The Dragon Prince came from the Daytime Emmys' official Twitter account that cements it as the major victor this year. You can find the announcement video below alongside a clip featuring one of the biggest moments in the series so far. After seeing how fans were so hyped to get more seasons of the series and this Daytime Emmy victory, fans might want to keep a closer eye on this Netflix animated series from now on!

During The Dragon Prince's Comic-Con at Home panel over the weekend, it was announced that Netflix plans to air the entire The Dragon Prince Saga. Committing to letting the Wonderstorm team tell their story as intended, the series was renewed not just for a fourth season but picked up for Seasons 4-7. It was also confirmed during the panel that the fourth season of the series was currently in production as of this writing, but there is currently no concrete release date for it just yet.

As for these new seasons, each new season will be nine episodes long. Unfortunately, there is no information just yet at what we can be expecting from the story of these new episodes just yet. But now The Dragon Prince Saga will be returning on a high for sure! Are you excited for The Dragon Prince's big Daytime Emmys win? What do you think of the series so far? Excited to see the rest of the saga play out over four more seasons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

